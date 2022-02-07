As piping and drumming eyes return to in-person, World Online Championships set to continue

As the globe was darkened by the pandemic in spring 2020, the World Online Piping & Drumming Championships were resurrected by BagpipeLessons.com, bringing light to pipers and drummers eager to keep their skills sharp.

And now after two years, even with strong signs that in-person competitions will once again happen regularly, the hugely successful series of online events will continue with at least three major contests slated for 2022.

The Spring 2022 World Online Piping & Drumming Championships will be held in March, and entries have just opened. There’s a deadline of March 8th for pipers and drummers to enter for their choice of dozens of events, including familiar categories, and also a return of a Piping Duet category, open to combinations of pipers in any grade to have at it with pretty much whatever they want to play.

Organizers have confirmed that, in addition to Spring 2022, there will be Summer and Winter competitions, and new “Grand Champion” awards will be presented to those who accumulate the most aggregate points in each category over the three competitions.

The Colin MacKenzie Memorial Piobaireachd Challenge is also continuing for pipers 18 and younger in every grade, along with a scholarship of US$250 awarded to an amateur who shows “great promise and potential in their piobaireachd performance.”

The World Online Piping & Drumming Championships started in 2011 as the first-ever all-online competition. After an eight-year hiatus, the events were restarted in sprig 2020 and have set a benchmark for publicly sharing performance videos and judges’ critiques, along with more than 80 separate events.

With the Spring 2022 competition, the series will exceed 10,000 total performances.

