Cameron Bonar wins 2025 Boney Music Memorial Invitational Competition & Recital

Vancouver—March 15, 2025—Cameron Bonar of Surrey, British Columbia, was the winner of the ninth annual Boney Music Memorial Invitational Competition & Recital held again at the Seaforth Armoury, playing against Nick Hudson, Houston; Zephan Knichel, Lynwood, Washington; and Craig Sutherland, Vancouver.

For Cameron Bonar, it was his first time winning the event, which was initially organized, held in 2016 and named by his late father, Andrew Bonar, who passed away in 2017. All proceeds from the contest-recital go to the BC Cancer Foundation, and this year’s event has so far raised nearly $7,000 for the cause, plus another $1,575 for the Boney Music Memorial Fund.

Judged by secret adjudicators in the audience, the event called for competitors/performers to deliver a 20-minute recital of tunes of their choice, with the stipulation this year:

Ground of a piobaireachd

At least two two-parted strathspeys

At least one four-parted 4/4 march

At least one tune in 9/8

At least one tune written by Andrew Bonar or a tune from Boney Music Book 1

Players may tune as often and as long as they feel necessary. However, the longer the player tunes, the less time that the player has to perform, as the tuning time is included in the recital time limit.

Andrew Bonar died in 2017 at the age of 51. During his too-short life, he made a significant mark in piping as a solo and band competitor, composer, teacher, publisher, and for his legendary mischievous quick wit.

pipes|drums once again donated in the memory of Andrew Bonar.