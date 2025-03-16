Results
March 16, 2025

Cameron Bonar wins 2025 Boney Music Memorial Invitational Competition & Recital

Vancouver—March 15, 2025—Cameron Bonar of Surrey, British Columbia, was the winner of the ninth annual Boney Music Memorial Invitational Competition & Recital held again at the Seaforth Armoury, playing against Nick Hudson, Houston; Zephan Knichel, Lynwood, Washington; and Craig Sutherland, Vancouver.

7 Photos|View Slide Show >

For Cameron Bonar, it was his first time winning the event, which was initially organized, held in 2016 and named by his late father, Andrew Bonar, who passed away in 2017. All proceeds from the contest-recital go to the BC Cancer Foundation, and this year’s event has so far raised nearly $7,000 for the cause, plus another $1,575 for the Boney Music Memorial Fund.

Andrew Bonar, 2007

Judged by secret adjudicators in the audience, the event called for competitors/performers to deliver a 20-minute recital of tunes of their choice, with the stipulation this year:

  • Ground of a piobaireachd

  • At least two two-parted strathspeys

  • At least one four-parted 4/4 march

  • At least one tune in 9/8

  • At least one tune written by Andrew Bonar or a tune from Boney Music Book 1

Players may tune as often and as long as they feel necessary. However, the longer the player tunes, the less time that the player has to perform, as the tuning time is included in the recital time limit.

Andrew Bonar died in 2017 at the age of 51. During his too-short life, he made a significant mark in piping as a solo and band competitor, composer, teacher, publisher, and for his legendary mischievous quick wit.

pipes|drums once again donated in the memory of Andrew Bonar.

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
March 11, 2025
Facing 12 fewer games and festivals, WUSPBA creates smaller events and Western States Invitational
Results
March 10, 2025
Blair Brown wins 2025 RSPBA PacRim Solo Drumming Championship
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?