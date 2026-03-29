Cameron Bonar wins second straight Boney Invitational; $7500 raised for cancer charity

Vancouver – March 28, 2026 – For the second consecutive year, Cameron Bonar of Surrey, British Columbia, won the annual Boney Music Memorial Invitational Competition & Recital held at the Seaforth Armoury.

It was the tenth time the event was held, once again for a packed audience who contributed more than $7,500 to the BC Cancer Foundation in memory of Andrew “Boney” Bonar, the beloved piper who passed away from brain cancer in 2015. During his too-short life, he made a significant mark in piping as a solo and band competitor, composer, teacher, publisher, and for his legendary mischievous quick wit.

Before the prizes were announced, the five contestants played the now-classic jig, “Troy’s Wedding,” by Colin Magee, to honour the memory of another British Columbia great, Jamie Troy, the former pipe-major of the Grade 1 City of Victoria, who died in December 2026.

The event was emceed by BC Pipers’ Association President David Hilder.

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Alastair Lee, Surrey British Columbia

3rd Craig Sutherland, British Columbia

4th Zephan Knichel, Lynwood, Washington

5th Calum Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia

The result is determined by secret adjudicators in the audience. Each piper had to deliver a 20-minute recital of tunes of their choice, with the stipulation: