Chris Crawford wins 2026 pipes|drums Pick the Glenfiddich Five and a great prize package from R.G. Hardie!

With any of the world’s 10 elite solo pipers going at it, predicting the final result of the Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships is literally anyone’s guess, and this year it was Chris Crawford of Gorebridge, Scotland, who got three of the five overall prize winners in their exact place, and enough to win himself a terrific prize package from our friends at R.G. Hardie & Co.

“This is amazing news!” Chris said upon learning of his success. “I love all R.G. Hardie products. Alastair Dunn and his team are my go-to one-stop shop for anything piping or pipe band related.”

The Pipe-Major of the recently resurrected Borthwick & District, Chris runs a piping tuition program for kids with tutors Ryan Faulds and Gordon Allan. He said the band’s main objective is “eliminating financial barriers, allowing access for all to learn. It’s such a joy to see the learners progressing on their piping journey, with many of them now on pipes playing in a development band and breaking into the senior band.”

Now, all those learners and bandmates will be insanely jealous of Chris as he plays his brand new R.G. Hardie Viking Practice Chanter, and the other supremely cool items.

Here’s a complete list of the veritable treasure trove of goods, with a total value of GBP£632 / USD$846 / CAD$1,189 / NZD$1,483!

An R.G. Hardie Viking Practice Chanter: with a suggested retail price of £250 (before applicable tax and shipping)

R.G. Hardie says about the Viking Practice Chanter:

Channel the spirit of ancient Viking craftsmanship with this beautifully detailed Viking Heritage Practice Chanter. Blending traditional woodcraft with striking Viking iconography, this practice chanter is designed to deliver both exceptional aesthetics and excellent sound for pipers of all levels.

The engraving features a Vegvisir (Viking Compass), seamlessly integrated with Viking patterns and a custom-designed dragon motif that symbolizes the bow of a Viking longship. Runic inscriptions for “Peter Henderson” are also featured, along with bind runes symbolizing Courage, Protection, Music, Friendship, and Good Luck.

Using state-of-the-art design software, we developed a one-of-a-kind Viking design, rendered in fine detail with advanced laser engraving. Each chanter is handcrafted from African Blackwood, instrument-grade boxwood, and nickel, featuring a unique laser-engraved design.

Our innovative plastic lining system protects the wood’s interior from moisture-related stress and strain.

The holes are countersunk, and it comes complete with a reed.

But wait, there’s more!

Also from R.G. Hardie:

All neatly packed into a R.G. Hardie Flight Case (£135)

Our thanks to R.G. Hardie for contributing such a quarry of goodies, and to the more than 1,200 pipes|drums readers who submitted their predictions!