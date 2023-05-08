Easton hauls in 2023 R.U. Brown Piobaireachd Society Clasp and aggregate trophy

Adelaide – May 6, 2023 – With a win of the John MacDonald of Inverness Clasp, and high prizes in the A-Grade light music, Stuart Easton of Palmerston North, New Zealand, was the overall winner in the top grade at the annual R.U. Brown Piobaireachd Society Solo Piping Competition. Jonno Quay of Melbourne won the Gold Medal, and Jack Watson took the aggregate award in the B-Grade events.

Easton, Craig Sked and Struan Thorpe performed in a recital on the Saturday night.

Piobaireachd

John MacDonald of Inverness Clasp (for previous winners of the Gold Medal)

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Struan Thorpe

3rd Ross Campbell

Judges: Malcolm McRae, Sam Young

Gold Medal

1st Jonno Quay

2nd Craig Sked

3rd Stephen Ross

Judges: Malcolm McRae, Sam Young

Silver Medal

1st Liam Nicolson

2nd Willian Mullighan

3rd Jack Watson

Judges: Marion Horsburgh, Brett Tidswell

Bronze Medal

1st Abby Dalziel

2nd Madeleine Palmer

3rd Jonathan Coe

Judge: Marion Horsburgh

Novice

1st Rhys Davies

2nd Jonathan Coe

3rd Scott Allen

Judge: Struan Thorpe

Light Music

A-Grade

MSR

1st Craig Sked

2nd Stuart Easton

3rd Struan Thorpe

Judge: Ross Campbell

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Craig Sked

3rd Struan Thorpe

Judge: June McLeish

B-Grade

MSR

1st Jack Watson

2nd Liam Nicolson

3rd Simon Gibson

Judge: Stuart Easton

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Liam Nicolson

2nd Jack Watson

3rd Simon Gibson

Judge: Nat Russell

C-Grade

1st William Mullighan

2nd Jonathan Coe

3rd Sophie Stringer

D-Grade

1st Jonathan Coe

2nd Rhys Davies

3rd Scott Allen