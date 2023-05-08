Results
May 08, 2023

Easton hauls in 2023 R.U. Brown Piobaireachd Society Clasp and aggregate trophy

Stuart Easton with his 2023 R.U. Brown Piobaireachd Society awards.

Adelaide – May 6, 2023 – With a win of the John MacDonald of Inverness Clasp, and high prizes in the A-Grade light music, Stuart Easton of Palmerston North, New Zealand, was the overall winner in the top grade at the annual R.U. Brown Piobaireachd Society Solo Piping Competition. Jonno Quay of Melbourne won the Gold Medal, and Jack Watson took the aggregate award in the B-Grade events.

Easton, Craig Sked and Struan Thorpe performed in a recital on the Saturday night.

Piobaireachd
John MacDonald of Inverness Clasp (for previous winners of the Gold Medal)
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Struan Thorpe
3rd Ross Campbell
Judges: Malcolm McRae, Sam Young

Gold Medal
1st Jonno Quay
2nd Craig Sked
3rd Stephen Ross
Judges: Malcolm McRae, Sam Young

Jonno Quay and his 2023 R.U. Brown Piobaireachd Society Gold Medal.

Silver Medal
1st Liam Nicolson
2nd Willian Mullighan
3rd Jack Watson
Judges: Marion Horsburgh, Brett Tidswell

Bronze Medal
1st Abby Dalziel
2nd Madeleine Palmer
3rd Jonathan Coe
Judge: Marion Horsburgh

Novice
1st Rhys Davies
2nd Jonathan Coe
3rd Scott Allen
Judge: Struan Thorpe

Light Music
A-Grade
MSR
1st Craig Sked
2nd Stuart Easton
3rd Struan Thorpe
Judge: Ross Campbell

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Craig Sked
3rd Struan Thorpe
Judge: June McLeish

B-Grade
MSR
1st Jack Watson
2nd Liam Nicolson
3rd Simon Gibson
Judge: Stuart Easton

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Liam Nicolson
2nd Jack Watson
3rd Simon Gibson
Judge: Nat Russell

C-Grade
1st William Mullighan
2nd Jonathan Coe
3rd Sophie Stringer

D-Grade
1st Jonathan Coe
2nd Rhys Davies
3rd Scott Allen

 

See also
