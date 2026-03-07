Results
March 07, 2026

Finlay Johnston starts 2026 campaign with a bang with a Uist & Barra win

Glasgow – March 7, 2026 – With a Piobaireachd win and a second in the MSR, Finlay Johnston was the overall champion at the 2026 Glasgow Uist & Barra Association’s Invitational Solo Piping Competition held at the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street premises.

Angus D. MacColl won both the MSR and the Hornpipe & Jig, and was fourth in the Piobaireachd. The championship trophy is determined by the results of only the Piobaireachd and the MSR events.

The contest is the traditional kick-off for the Scottish solo season, and one of the longest-running events with trophies that are a who’s who of great pipers.

It was Johnston’s second time winning the competition, his first being in 2019.

Piobaireachd
1st Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “Donald Gruamach’s March”
2nd Callum Beaumont, Guardbridge, Scotland, “My Dearest on Earth, Give Me Your Kiss”
3rd Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland, “Port Urlar”
4th Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland, “The Red Speckled Bull”

MSR
1st Angus D. MacColl
2nd Finlay Johnston
3rd Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland
4th Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Angus D. MacColl
2nd Sandy Cameron
3rd Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland
4th Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

Calum Brown, Aberdeen; Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland; and Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland.

Willie Morrison, Rab Wallace and Bill Wotherspoon judged all events.

 

