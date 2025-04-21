Greg Wilson wins record 18th Former Winners Clasp at Hawke’s Bay
Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand—April 19, 2025—Greg Wilson of Tai Tapu, New Zealand, won his record eighteenth Former Winners Clasp to the Gold Medal at the Hastings Highland Games, an achievement that won’t be equalled for a long time, if ever. Wilson also won the aggregate A-Grade solo piping championship.
The Gold Medal was won by Louis Newman of Auckland, who played the recently composed Salute to Sir Ian and Neville McKay by Iain MacDonald of Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada.
Patricia and Murray Henderson travelled from Scotland to judge and are teaching at a week-long piobaireachd seminar in Hawke’s Bay.
Conditions were warm and humid, despite Cyclone Tam slamming down on New Zealand over the weekend.
Professional/Open
Piobaireachd
Former Winners Gold Clasp
1st Greg Wilson, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”
2nd Callum Carn, Wellington, “In Praise of Morag”
3rd Stuart Easton, Palmerston, North, New Zealand, “Lament for the Children”
4th Brendon Eade, Waikato, New Zealand, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”
Judges: Richard Hawke, Patricia Henderson
Gold Medal
1st Louis Newman, Christchurch, “Salute to Sir Ian and Neville McKay”
2nd Dan Nevans, Glasgow, “The Prince’s Salute”
3rd Piers Dover, Christchurch, “The Stewarts’ White Banner”
4th Adam Cameron-Taylor, “Salute to Sir Ian and Neville McKay”
Judges: Richard Hawke, Patricia Henderson
Silver Medal
1st Phil Nielsen, Thames, New Zealand, “MacDonald of Kinlochmoidart’s Lament” #1
2nd William MacArthur, Timaru, New Zealand, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”
3rd Stella Dobbs, Wellington, “MacDonald of Kinlochmoidart’s Lament” #1
Judges: Richard Hawke, Patricia Henderson
Bronze Medal
1st Ethan Carmichael, Hamilton, New Zealand, “You’re Welcome, Ewen Lochiel”
2nd Thomas Bottomley, Auckland, “Lament for the Old Sword”
3rd Dylan Jones, Kapiti, New Zealand, “Too long in this condition”
4th Alice Glover, Christchurch, “Lament for Sir James MacDonald of the Isles
Judges: Richard Hawke, Patricia Henderson
Lindisfarne Double MSR
1st Stuart Easton
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd Willie Rowe, Rata, New Zealand
4th Brendon Eade
Judges: Ross Hanning, Iain Hines, Marion Horsburgh
A-Grade
2/4 March
1st Brendon Eade
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd Willie Rowe
4th Callum Carn
Judges: Stuart Easton, Marion Horsburgh
Strathspey & Reel
1st Brendon Eade
2nd Greg Wilson
3rd Liam Kernaghan, Auckland
4th Willie Rowe
Judges: Stuart Easton, Marion Horsburgh
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Dan Nevans
3rd Greg Wilson
4th Brendon Eade
Judges: Stuart Easton, Marion Horsburgh
Under 21
New Zealand Championship Piobaireachd
1st Nicholas Weston
2nd Sam Foote
3rd Dylan Jones
4th Lucas Paterson
Judges: Iain Blakeley, Greg Wilson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Nicholas Weston
2nd Sam Foote
3rd Maggie McConnochie
4th Ralph Hunter
Judge: Murray Henderson
B-Grade
MSR
1st Nicholas Weston
2nd Sam Foote
3rd Maggie McConnochie
Judge: Murray Henderson
2/4 March
1st Stella Dobbs
2nd Maggie McConnochie
3rd Nicholas Weston
Judge: Murray Henderson
Strathspey & Reel
1st William McArthur
2nd Maggie McConnochie
3rd Nicholas Weston
Judge: Murray Henderson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Nicholas Weston
2nd Bruce Omunsden
3rd Alissa Cantrell
Judge: Murray Henderson
