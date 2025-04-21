Greg Wilson wins record 18th Former Winners Clasp at Hawke’s Bay

Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand—April 19, 2025—Greg Wilson of Tai Tapu, New Zealand, won his record eighteenth Former Winners Clasp to the Gold Medal at the Hastings Highland Games, an achievement that won’t be equalled for a long time, if ever. Wilson also won the aggregate A-Grade solo piping championship.

The Gold Medal was won by Louis Newman of Auckland, who played the recently composed Salute to Sir Ian and Neville McKay by Iain MacDonald of Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Patricia and Murray Henderson travelled from Scotland to judge and are teaching at a week-long piobaireachd seminar in Hawke’s Bay.

Conditions were warm and humid, despite Cyclone Tam slamming down on New Zealand over the weekend.

Professional/Open

Piobaireachd

Former Winners Gold Clasp

1st Greg Wilson, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”

2nd Callum Carn, Wellington, “In Praise of Morag”

3rd Stuart Easton, Palmerston, North, New Zealand, “Lament for the Children”

4th Brendon Eade, Waikato, New Zealand, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”

Judges: Richard Hawke, Patricia Henderson

Gold Medal

1st Louis Newman, Christchurch, “Salute to Sir Ian and Neville McKay”

2nd Dan Nevans, Glasgow, “The Prince’s Salute”

3rd Piers Dover, Christchurch, “The Stewarts’ White Banner”

4th Adam Cameron-Taylor, “Salute to Sir Ian and Neville McKay”

Judges: Richard Hawke, Patricia Henderson

Silver Medal

1st Phil Nielsen, Thames, New Zealand, “MacDonald of Kinlochmoidart’s Lament” #1

2nd William MacArthur, Timaru, New Zealand, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”

3rd Stella Dobbs, Wellington, “MacDonald of Kinlochmoidart’s Lament” #1

Judges: Richard Hawke, Patricia Henderson

Bronze Medal

1st Ethan Carmichael, Hamilton, New Zealand, “You’re Welcome, Ewen Lochiel”

2nd Thomas Bottomley, Auckland, “Lament for the Old Sword”

3rd Dylan Jones, Kapiti, New Zealand, “Too long in this condition”

4th Alice Glover, Christchurch, “Lament for Sir James MacDonald of the Isles

Judges: Richard Hawke, Patricia Henderson

Lindisfarne Double MSR

1st Stuart Easton

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd Willie Rowe, Rata, New Zealand

4th Brendon Eade

Judges: Ross Hanning, Iain Hines, Marion Horsburgh

A-Grade

2/4 March

1st Brendon Eade

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd Willie Rowe

4th Callum Carn

Judges: Stuart Easton, Marion Horsburgh

Strathspey & Reel

1st Brendon Eade

2nd Greg Wilson

3rd Liam Kernaghan, Auckland

4th Willie Rowe

Judges: Stuart Easton, Marion Horsburgh

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Dan Nevans

3rd Greg Wilson

4th Brendon Eade

Judges: Stuart Easton, Marion Horsburgh

Under 21

New Zealand Championship Piobaireachd

1st Nicholas Weston

2nd Sam Foote

3rd Dylan Jones

4th Lucas Paterson

Judges: Iain Blakeley, Greg Wilson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Nicholas Weston

2nd Sam Foote

3rd Maggie McConnochie

4th Ralph Hunter

Judge: Murray Henderson

B-Grade

MSR

1st Nicholas Weston

2nd Sam Foote

3rd Maggie McConnochie

Judge: Murray Henderson

2/4 March

1st Stella Dobbs

2nd Maggie McConnochie

3rd Nicholas Weston

Judge: Murray Henderson

Strathspey & Reel

1st William McArthur

2nd Maggie McConnochie

3rd Nicholas Weston

Judge: Murray Henderson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Nicholas Weston

2nd Bruce Omunsden

3rd Alissa Cantrell

Judge: Murray Henderson