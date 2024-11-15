The Hammer comes up on the 27th Sherriff Memorial November 16th

While the world’s elite professional/open-grade pipers go at it in London, nine of North America’s most successful amateur players will compete at the 27th running of the George Sherriff Memorial Amateur Invitational Solo Piping Competition in Hamilton, Ontario, on Saturday, November 16th, at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in the heart of “The Hammer” – downtown Hamilton, Ontario.

Though unrelated, the competition mirrors the older Nicol-Brown Amateur Invitational in the eastern United States. It also comprises amateurs competing in Piobaireachd, MSR, and 6/8 Marches events, the results of which determine the overall champion.

This year’s Sherriff contestants:

Gillian Blaney, Lower Sackville, Nova Scotia

Ben Elliot, Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Colin Forrest, Mission, British Columbia

Liam Forrest, Mission, British Columbia

Malachi Johannsen, Modesto, California

Tom McCollum, Michigan

Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts

Adam Tingskou, Petawawa, Ontario

Mic Trenor, Columbus, Ohio

The day kicks off at 10 am with the 6/8 Marches. There’s a lunch break and then the Piobaireachd begins at 12:30 pm. After dinner, the MSR begins at 7:30 pm.

The contest is named in honour of George Sherriff, a Scottish immigrant who taught dozens of young pipers in the Hamilton-Niagara area.

“The Sherriff” was first held in 1996 and has been held ever since, except in 2020, when it was cancelled due to pandemic restrictions. Many competing in the event have enjoyed successful competitive piping careers at the top levels. The first winner was Ryan MacDonald of Nova Scotia, and the 2023 overall champion was Cameron Bonar of Surrey, British Columbia.

The contest is organized by a team of volunteers managed by Bob Worrall. It is not sanctioned by an association and is underwritten by no fewer than 54 sponsors contributing products and funding.

Pete Aumonier, Mike Cusack, and Jim Stack will judge this year’s event, and Michael Grey will serve as the emcee for the day.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for 2024 George Sherriff Memorial results.