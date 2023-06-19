Results
June 19, 2023

Inveraray, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate split Edinburgh, Boghall wins overall on MSR, and takes drumming again

Edinburgh – June 18, 2023 – Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia and Inveraray & District each won one of the two Grade 1 events at the Edinburgh Highland Games, and it was Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia that once again won the drumming twice under new Leading-Drummer Kerr McQuillan.

By merit of winning the MSR, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate was awarded to aggregate prize.

The competition was the last before the European Championships at Aberdeen on June 21st, the second of the four major contests in the 2023 RSPBA season.

Grade 1
Medley
1st Inveraray & District (1,1,2,1)
2nd Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (2,2,1,2)
Judges: Donald MacKay, Ross Walker (piping); Alex Dudgeon (drumming); Peter Snaddon (ensemble)

MSR
1st Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (2,1,1,1)
2nd Inveraray & District (1,2,2,2)
3rd City of Edinburgh (3,3,3,3)
Judges: Donald MacKay, Ross Walker (piping); Alex Dudgeon (drumming); Peter Snaddon (ensemble)

Grade 2
1st City of Edinburgh (1,1,1,1)
2nd George Watson’s College (Juvenile) (2,2,2,2)
3rd Stockbridge (Gr3A) 3,3,4,3)
4th City of Newcastle (Gr3A) (5,4,3,4)
5th Turriff & District (Gr3A) (4,5,5,5)
Judges: Donald MacKay, Ross Walker (piping); Alex Dudgeon (drumming); Peter Snaddon (ensemble)

Want a record of your results featured on pipes|drums forever and ever? Just send us the deets and a pic or two by email!

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Features
June 16, 2023
From Aboyne to Zorra: Jeannie Campbell’s new series on historical competitions begins with the Boston and Dundee Highland Gatherings
Subscribers
June 14, 2023
Lillian Nicolson: the founder of the Deeside Ladies, an unsung heroine of piping and drumming
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?