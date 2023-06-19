Inveraray, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate split Edinburgh, Boghall wins overall on MSR, and takes drumming again

Edinburgh – June 18, 2023 – Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia and Inveraray & District each won one of the two Grade 1 events at the Edinburgh Highland Games, and it was Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia that once again won the drumming twice under new Leading-Drummer Kerr McQuillan.

By merit of winning the MSR, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate was awarded to aggregate prize.

The competition was the last before the European Championships at Aberdeen on June 21st, the second of the four major contests in the 2023 RSPBA season.

Grade 1

Medley

1st Inveraray & District (1,1,2,1)

2nd Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (2,2,1,2)

Judges: Donald MacKay, Ross Walker (piping); Alex Dudgeon (drumming); Peter Snaddon (ensemble)

MSR

1st Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (2,1,1,1)

2nd Inveraray & District (1,2,2,2)

3rd City of Edinburgh (3,3,3,3)

Judges: Donald MacKay, Ross Walker (piping); Alex Dudgeon (drumming); Peter Snaddon (ensemble)

Grade 2

1st City of Edinburgh (1,1,1,1)

2nd George Watson’s College (Juvenile) (2,2,2,2)

3rd Stockbridge (Gr3A) 3,3,4,3)

4th City of Newcastle (Gr3A) (5,4,3,4)

5th Turriff & District (Gr3A) (4,5,5,5)

Judges: Donald MacKay, Ross Walker (piping); Alex Dudgeon (drumming); Peter Snaddon (ensemble)

