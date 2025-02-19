Mike Huddle wins 2025 Skye Richendrfer Challenge Cup for piobaireachd

St. Paul, Minnesota – February 15, 2025 – Mike Huddle of New Brighton, Minnesota, won the 2025 Skye K. Richendrfer Challenge Cup for novice piobaireachd, held at Macalester College, the contest’s namesake’s alma mater.

A pupil of Murray Henderson, Huddle played “The Little Spree” to garner the prize, which was presented with the trophy and a bound copy of all 16 books in the Piobaireachd Society’s Collection by Jim Johnson, co-founder of the Minnesota Piobaireachd Society, which organizes the event. Johnson was joined onstage by previous winners Bill Zadra (2023) and Justice Peterson (2024).

The Skye K. Richendrfer Challenge Cup was started in 2023 by accomplished St. Paul-based piper Andrew Lewis and the Minnesota Piobaireachd Society to honour Richendrfer, a skilled piper, Celtic arts supporter, organizer, and politician who died in 2022.

In the 1990s, Richendrfer founded the Celtic Arts Foundation in his native Mount Vernon, Washington. The organization provides workshops, classes, and performances.

“Skye’s dedication to promoting Celtic arts, his commitment to learners, and his passion for piobaireachd inspired the creation of the Skye K. Richendrfer Memorial Challenge Cup to honour him and further his mission,” Johnson said.

Do you have competition results? They’re always welcome, so send the details and a photo or two!