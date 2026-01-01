New Zealand closes 2025 with 153rd annual Waipu Games
Waipu, New Zealand – December 31, 2025 – Warm temperatures with intermittent rain covered the 153rd annual Waipu Highland Games in the tranquil beachside settlement at the northern end of New Zealand’s North Island, where Piers Dover of Christchurch won the aggregate in the A-Grade solo piping.
Sam Foote was the overall winner of the B-Grade events, and Nicholas Weston gained the aggregate Under-21 trophy.
The tranquil beachside settlement is known for its strong Scottish heritage, founded by settlers led by Reverend Norman MacLeod from Nova Scotia.
A-Grade
Piobaireachd
1st Piers Dover, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”
2nd Liam Kernaghan, “The MacFarlanes’ Gathering”
3rd Nicola Pivac, “The King’s Taxes”
Judges: Stuart Easton, Brian Switalla
2/4 March
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Piers Dover
Judges: Graeme Bilsland, Murray Mansfield
Strathspey & Reel
1st Liam Kernaghan
2nd Piers Dover
Judges: Graeme Bilsland, Murray Mansfield
Hornpipe & Jug
1st Piers Dover
2nd Liam Kernaghan
Judges: Graeme Bilsland, Murray Mansfield
B-Grade & Under 21
Piobaireachd
1st Nicholas Weston, “The Battle of Auldearn” #1
2nd Sam Foote, “Too Long In This Condition”
3rd Alice Glover
Judges: Graeme Bilsland, Murray Mansfield
2/4 March
1st Nicholas Weston
2nd Sam Foote
3rd Nicola Pivac
Judges: Marion Horsburgh, George Mason
Strathspey & Reel
1st Sam Foote
2nd Nicholas Weston
Judges: Marion Horsburgh, George Mason
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Sam Foote
2nd Finlay Trewinnard
3rd Nicholas Weston
Judges: Graeme Bilsland, Murray Mansfield
NO COMMENTS YET