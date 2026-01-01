New Zealand closes 2025 with 153rd annual Waipu Games

Waipu, New Zealand – December 31, 2025 – Warm temperatures with intermittent rain covered the 153rd annual Waipu Highland Games in the tranquil beachside settlement at the northern end of New Zealand’s North Island, where Piers Dover of Christchurch won the aggregate in the A-Grade solo piping.

Sam Foote was the overall winner of the B-Grade events, and Nicholas Weston gained the aggregate Under-21 trophy.

The tranquil beachside settlement is known for its strong Scottish heritage, founded by settlers led by Reverend Norman MacLeod from Nova Scotia.

A-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Piers Dover, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”

2nd Liam Kernaghan, “The MacFarlanes’ Gathering”

3rd Nicola Pivac, “The King’s Taxes”

Judges: Stuart Easton, Brian Switalla

2/4 March

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Piers Dover

Judges: Graeme Bilsland, Murray Mansfield

Strathspey & Reel

1st Liam Kernaghan

2nd Piers Dover

Judges: Graeme Bilsland, Murray Mansfield

Hornpipe & Jug

1st Piers Dover

2nd Liam Kernaghan

Judges: Graeme Bilsland, Murray Mansfield

B-Grade & Under 21

Piobaireachd

1st Nicholas Weston, “The Battle of Auldearn” #1

2nd Sam Foote, “Too Long In This Condition”

3rd Alice Glover

Judges: Graeme Bilsland, Murray Mansfield

2/4 March

1st Nicholas Weston

2nd Sam Foote

3rd Nicola Pivac

Judges: Marion Horsburgh, George Mason

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sam Foote

2nd Nicholas Weston

Judges: Marion Horsburgh, George Mason

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Sam Foote

2nd Finlay Trewinnard

3rd Nicholas Weston

Judges: Graeme Bilsland, Murray Mansfield