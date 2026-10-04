Nicholas Weston: 2026 New Zealand Young Piper of the Year

Nelson, New Zealand – October 3, 2026 – Nineteen-year-old Nicholas Weston of Auckland emerged as the eighth New Zealand Young Piper of the Year, gaining the overall Under-21 title against 12 other competitors.

Weston won the March, Strathspey & Reel and placed second in the Piobaireachd to secure the championship. Sam Foote of Christchurch, winner of the Piobaireachd, was the overall runner-up.

Thirty-six competitors across the grades travelled to Nelson at the top of New Zealand’s South Island for the annual event.

The New Zealand Young Piper of the Year competitions were launched in 2018 and offer a NZ$1,000 prize to the B-Grade overall winner. In New Zealand, “A-Grade” is generally equivalent to Open/Professional in North America or “Senior” in the UK, so the contest does not include that level because most in the category are 21 or older.

Under-21

Piobaireachd

1st Sam Foote, Christchurch, “Lament for Captain MacDougall”

2nd Nicholas Weston, “The MacDougalls’ Gathering”

3rd Seumas Eade, Palmerston North, “The Unjust Incarceration”

Judge: Greg Wilson

MSR

1st Nicholas Weston

2nd Maggie McConnochie, Christchurch

3rd Sam Foote

Judges: Liam Kernaghan, Louis Newman, Tracey Williams, Greg Wilson

B-Grade

2/4 March

1st Sam Foote

2nd Seumas Eade

3rd Nicholas Weston

Judge: Greg Wilson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Nicholas Weston

2nd Seumas Eade

3rd Finlay Trewinnard, Christchurch

Judge: Liam Kernaghan

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Maggie McConnochie

2nd Nicholas Weston

3rd Charlie Gregg, Christchurch

Judge: Liam Kernaghan

Don’t let your results go unnoticed! Help keep the piping and drumming world informed. Send us your competition results as soon as they’re official. Include events and prize lists and their judge(s), and, if available, one or two good photos. Send your results to

editor@pipesdrums.com

🏆 ♫ 🥁

C-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Jordan Baerselman, Nelson

2nd Hamish Bilton, Christchurch

3rd Thomas Bottomley, Christchurch

Judge: Tracey Williams

2/4 March

1st Charlie Gregg

2nd Mackenzie Woolley, Christchurch

3rd Hamish Bilton

Judge: Tracey Williams

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jordan Baerselman

2nd Charlie Gregg

3rd Hamish Bilton

Judge: Louis Newman

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Hamish Bilton

2nd Charlie Gregg

3rd Thomas Bottomley

Judge: Louis Newman

D-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Mackenzie Woolley

2nd Lachie Kidd

3rd Georgia Newman

Judge: Tracey Williams

2/4 March

1st Cameron Blogg

2nd Lachie Kidd

3rd Georgia Newman

Judge: Liam Kernaghan

Strathspey & Reel

1st Mackenzie Woolley

2nd Cameron Blogg

3rd Benjamin Carline

Judge: Louis Newman

Slow Air & Jig

1st Mackenzie Woolley

2nd Benjamin Carline

3rd Lachie Kidd

Judge: Louis Newman