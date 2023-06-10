Peoples Ford extends sponsorship agreement with Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

In a show of support for new Leading-Drummer Kerr McQuillan, Peoples Ford has extended its sponsorship agreement with the Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia organization of Bathgate, Scotland, for another two years. The deal covers title sponsorship of the group’s Grade 1 and Novice bands.

The move coincides with Peoples Ford’s fortieth anniversary and the band’s fiftieth anniversary of their first competitive performance.

The sponsorship started in May 2014 with the band continuing its strong identity as “Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia.”

To mark the occasion of the extended agreement as “a new era of collaboration between both organizations, including enhanced digital, social media and video content,” they’ve launched the first episode of “Vloghall,” the first of a five-part video-blog, or “vlog.”

Vloghall promises to take viewers behind-the-scenes as the band prepares for 2023 competitions, and how the support from Peoples Ford allows the organization to continue its extensive teaching and local community work.

“The band are delighted to be able to continue to carry the Peoples Ford name through this extended partnership agreement,” Grade 1 band Pipe-Major Ross Harvey said in a statement. “The support they give us is invaluable to our survival and success – we literally couldn’t be without Peoples Ford. This has never been truer than in the current climate. In the first competition season under our new Leading-Drummer Kerr McQuillan, this show of support from Peoples Ford for his appointment is overwhelming.”

“Peoples Ford are thrilled to continue our sponsorship of the Peoples Ford Boghall and Bathgate Caledonia Pipe Band, as we celebrate our 40th anniversary alongside their remarkable 50th anniversary milestone,” said Brian Gilda, Chairman of Peoples Ford. “We take immense pride in our ongoing commitment to supporting the pipe band and its flourishing success. Notably we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the talented Kerr McQuillan on his appointment as the Leading-Drummer – a testament to his exceptional skill and dedication. This achievement exemplifies our shared values of nurturing young talent and providing opportunities for growth.”

Since its inception in 1972 as a fledgling teaching band, Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia has been an example of constant excellence in the pipe band world, producing hundreds of pipers and drummers through the often-emulated system started by former Pipe-Major Robert Martin and Leading-Drummer Tom Brown.

Since being promoted to Grade 1 in 1980, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia has won the Scottish, British, European and Cowal championships several times each, and has narrowly missed winning the World’s on a number of occasions. The band has rarely been out of the top-six at any RSPBA major championship for the last 42 years.