Piping Centre on the hunt for six piping tutors for expanding NPC Clubs program

In January 2025, Scotland’s National Piping Centre quietly launched the NPC Clubs program, which allows new and experienced pipers ages seven to seventeen to learn in small groups across Glasgow and the organization’s McPhater Street facilities.

With the program’s success, six new NPC Club tutors will be recruited over the next month to service expansion around Scotland.

There are currently five NPC Clubs locations, including the Piping Centre, in the Glasgow area. Youth & Communities and National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland Director Steven Blake confirmed that the National Piping Centre plans to expand existing and open new clubs in additional locations in 2025.

“It’s an exciting time to be stepping into the team,” said Ailis Sutherland, NPC Clubs Producer, in a statement. “We are looking for current and aspiring piping tutors who are responsible, driven and capable, but also interested in delivering bespoke and nurturing tuition to children and young people. This role helps tutors develop their careers within the creative sector and build more confidence by broadening their scope as practitioners.”

They added that new tutors will also have opportunities to get involved in other National Piping Centre projects and receive paid training in facilitation and the team’s approach before beginning teaching.

The National Piping Centre said the Clubs are part of its transition from “free-for-all” to “fair for all” through its NPC Youth & Communities Access Fund. Various fee subsidies are available through an application process for qualified families, and the organization is also planning to expand its instrument loan and rental program.

More than half of NPC Clubs pupils receive subsidies, ranging from family discounts and travel discounts to completely free tuition.

Online applications for the six tutor positions run from May 26th to June 29th via the National Piping Centre. Interviews will be held the week of July 7th, with an accompanying paid trial session.