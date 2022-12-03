News
December 03, 2022

PPBSO acclaims Grey for another two-year term; reports positive financial status

About 50 of the approximately 1,100 members of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario met online for the organization’s 2022 annual general meeting on December 3rd.

Association president Michael Grey reported on the activities of the society as it returned to in-person events after two years of making do with online solo competitions and workshops.

The PPBSO’s Music Committee chair Jim McGillivray delivered a summary of his group’s activities and achievements over the year, which included a successful reorganization of the society’s training and accreditation of judges through a project spearheaded by committee member John Cairns.

Treasurer John Allan provided a report on the organization’s finances, showing bottom line positive liquidity of more than $46,000. He stressed that the society would have shown a loss without the benefit of an Ontario provincial Trillium Grant for associations working to survive pandemic restrictions.

Grey was acclaimed uncontested to a second two-year term and reportedly said that it would be his last in the role.

In other elections, incumbent Michele Curtis returned uncontested as Secretary. Jamie Blacklock, Malcolm Bow, and former PPBSO President Charlie MacDonald were acclaimed to Director-at-Large positions on the society’s board.

After two hours, the meeting was reportedly abruptly concluded without a procedural motion and vote to adjourn. It is not known if the meeting will be formally adjourned or resumed in the future.

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
November 27, 2022
Grade 2 band avoids rocky road ahead after new L-D reads p|d and reaches out
Features
November 25, 2022
The 2022 pipes|drums Holiday Gift Guide! Great deals and products from our advertisers . . .
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?