Rocky Mountain takes two at Red Deer

Red Deer, Alberta – June 25, 2022 – After a two-year hiatus, the 75th annual Red Deer Highland Games kicked-off Alberta’s outdoor season with pleasant weather, with temperatures hovering around +20C with a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day. The games was held at a new location, the former Penhold Canadian Air Force Base, where Commonwealth pilots received training during the Second World War. It was a small turnout for both bands and soloists with just six bands competing on the day.

Rocky Mountain won both Grade 2 band contests and Gordon Conn took the Professional solo piping aggregate, with piper of the day ending up as a three-way tie between Gordon Conn, Ethan DeChamps and Joseph Fraser. Lloyd Martens of Rocky Mountain won the Best Bass prize, judged during the band contests.

Grade 2

Medley

1st Rocky Mountain (1,1,2,1)

2nd North Stratton (2,2,1,2)

MSR

1st Rocky Mountain (1,1,2,1)

2nd North Stratton (2,2,1,2)

Grade 4 (medley, one played)

1st Edmonton & District

Grade 5 (quick march medley)

1st Foothills Caledonia Youth

2nd Grand Prairie

3rd Red Deer & District

Judges for all band events: Dave Hicks, Gordon Conn (piping); Andrew Miller (drumming); Cam Keating, Jacquie Troy-Carter (ensemble)

Professional Solo Piping

Piobaireachd

1st Gordon Conn

2nd Jonathan Grady

Judge: Dave Hicks

MSR

1st Gordon Conn

2nd Jonathan Grady

3rd Robert McRae

Judge: Andrew Smith

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Gordon Conn

2nd Robert McRae

3rd Jonathan Grady

Judge: David Hicks

There were no professional drumming entries.