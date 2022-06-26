Rocky Mountain takes two at Red Deer
Red Deer, Alberta – June 25, 2022 – After a two-year hiatus, the 75th annual Red Deer Highland Games kicked-off Alberta’s outdoor season with pleasant weather, with temperatures hovering around +20C with a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day. The games was held at a new location, the former Penhold Canadian Air Force Base, where Commonwealth pilots received training during the Second World War. It was a small turnout for both bands and soloists with just six bands competing on the day.
Rocky Mountain won both Grade 2 band contests and Gordon Conn took the Professional solo piping aggregate, with piper of the day ending up as a three-way tie between Gordon Conn, Ethan DeChamps and Joseph Fraser. Lloyd Martens of Rocky Mountain won the Best Bass prize, judged during the band contests.
Grade 2
Medley
1st Rocky Mountain (1,1,2,1)
2nd North Stratton (2,2,1,2)
MSR
1st Rocky Mountain (1,1,2,1)
2nd North Stratton (2,2,1,2)
Grade 4 (medley, one played)
1st Edmonton & District
Grade 5 (quick march medley)
1st Foothills Caledonia Youth
2nd Grand Prairie
3rd Red Deer & District
Judges for all band events: Dave Hicks, Gordon Conn (piping); Andrew Miller (drumming); Cam Keating, Jacquie Troy-Carter (ensemble)
Professional Solo Piping
Piobaireachd
1st Gordon Conn
2nd Jonathan Grady
Judge: Dave Hicks
MSR
1st Gordon Conn
2nd Jonathan Grady
3rd Robert McRae
Judge: Andrew Smith
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Gordon Conn
2nd Robert McRae
3rd Jonathan Grady
Judge: David Hicks
There were no professional drumming entries.
