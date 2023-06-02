Silicon Valley in the chips at 15-band Costa Mesa Scottish Fest

Costa Mesa, California – May 26-27, 2023 – The 2023 Scottish Fest at Costa Mesa, just south of Los Angeles, saw 15 bands and more than 130 solo contestants competing for the prizes. Ultimately, the Silicon Valley Pipe Band took both top-level events, and Californian Seamus Coyne took the aggregate Professional Solo Piping. Grade 1 overall went to Malachi Johannsen, Grade 2: Noah Mittwer, Grade 3: Lars Lund, Grade 4 17 & Under: Logan Gorsuch, Grade 4 18 & Over: Andrew Reynolds. Crowd attendance exceeded expectations and the weather was typically Southern California excellent all weekend.

Grade 3

Medley

1st Silicon Valley (1,2,1,1)

2nd Pasadena (3,1,4,3)

3rd Kevin R. Blandford (4,3,2,4)

4th Phoenix (2,5,5,5)

5th Queen City (5,4,3,6)

6th City of Angels (6,6,6,2)

Judges: Jack Lee, Lorne Cousin (piping); Davey McAdam (ensemble); Liza McAdam (drumming)

MSR

1st Silicon Valley (3,2,2,1)

2nd Kevin R. Blandford (1,1,4,3)

3rd Pasadena (4,3,3,4)

4th City of Angels (6,5,1,6)

5th Phoenix (2,4,6,6)

6th Queen City (5,6,5,5)

Judges: Jack Lee, Lorne Cousin (piping); Liza McAdam (ensemble); Davey McAdam (drumming)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Glendora High School

2nd Nicholson’s

3rd Glendale (Arizona)

Judges: Jack Lee, Lorne Cousin (piping); Davey McAdam (ensemble); Liza McAdam (drumming)

MSR

1st Nicholson’s

2nd Glendora High School

3rd Prince Charles

Judges: Jack Lee, Lorne Cousin (piping); Liza McAdam (ensemble); Davey McAdam (drumming)

Grade 5

MSM

1st UC Riverside

2nd Upland High School

3rd Pasadena

Judges: Jack Lee, Lorne Cousin (piping); Davey McAdam (ensemble); Liza McAdam (drumming)

Quickmarch Medley

1st UC Riverside

2nd Upland High School

3rd Pasadena

Judges: Jack Lee, Lorne Cousin (piping); Liza McAdam (ensemble); Davey McAdam (drumming)