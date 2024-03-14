Simon Fraser University conferring Reid Maxwell with an honorary degree

He’s one of the most accomplished contributors in pipe band drumming history, and today Simon Fraser University announced that J. Reid Maxwell will be conferred with an honorary degree for his lifetime of service.

The SFU Pipe Band leading-drummer will receive the honour at the university’s convocation ceremony in Burnaby, British Columbia, on June 11th, along with nine other individuals with a similar level of accomplishment in research, writing, music, cultural knowledge or business acumen, for being “trailblazers in their fields and making a difference in the world.”

“SFU’s honorary degree is the highest honour conferred by the university,” the top-ranked Canadian university said in a statement. “The degrees are awarded . . . to distinguished individuals in recognition of their scholarly, scientific or artistic achievement, or exceptional contributions to the public good.”

“When I started this drumming thing all those years ago, I just wanted to play drums in a pipe band. Today I still play because I love it, but I teach in hope that I can open doors for others and inspire them to play drums in a pipe band.” – Reid Maxwell

“I’m absolutely blown away,” Maxwell said. “When I started this drumming thing all those years ago, I just wanted to play drums in a pipe band. Today I still play because I love it, but I teach in hope that I can open doors for others and inspire them to play drums in a pipe band. I’m feeling incredibly humble.”

A native of Cardenden, Fife, Scotland, Reid Maxwell began his drumming career with the famous Dysart & Dundonald / Ballingry School program. With Dysart & Dundonald, he won two World Championship titles under Pipe-Major Bob Shepherd and Leading-Drummer James King.

After emigrating to Canada in 1980, Maxwell became leading-drummer of the 78th Fraser Highlanders, with which he won another World Pipe Band and World Pipe Band Drumming title in 1987.

He moved from Ontario for Vancouver in 1992, and has been SFU’s leading-drummer ever since, winning six World Pipe Band Championships and eight World Pipe Band Drumming titles, including back-to-back wins in the last two years.

Most importantly, Maxwell has taught scores of drummers in British Columbia and worldwide, playing a crucial role in sustaining the band’s remarkably consistent success. Last year, he and his accomplished son Grant released Taking No Shortcuts, a major collection of instructional material for pipe band snare drummers.

Reid Maxwell will be the third SFU leader to receive an honorary degree, following former Pipe-Major Terry Lee and Pipe-Sergeant Jack Lee, who were conferred with the recognition for a lifetime (and continuing) of service in 2013.