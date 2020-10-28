The 2020 Set Tunes Series: “Gathering of the MacDonalds of Clanranald”

It’s the largest trove of piobaireachd treasure ever created, and it becomes one more with the next in Dr. William Donaldson’s 2020 Set Tunes Series, “Gathering of the MacDonalds of Clanranald.”

Just click on the image to go to the Set Tunes section, which now includes more than 170 piobaireachds, each painstakingly researched and analyzed by Donaldson, resulting in the largest single collection of published source material in one place.

