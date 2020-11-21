Published: November 21, 2020

The 2020 Set Tunes Series: “The Tune of Strife”

The penultimate piobaireachd in the 2020 Set Tunes Series by Dr. William Donaldson is “The Tune of Strife.” It’s obscure, and also referred to as “The Blue Ribbon,” but not to be confused with the piece regularly associated with that name.

The Set Tunes Series, which began in 2001, comprises more than 170 piobaireachds. Probably the most important scholar on the art, Willie Donaldson is an international treasure of Highland piping.

Just click on the image to go to the Set Tunes section, each painstakingly researched and analyzed by Donaldson, resulting in the largest single collection of published source material in one place.

 

Click to go to the Set Tunes Series.

 

