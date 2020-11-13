The 2020 Set Tunes Series: “The Marquis of Argyll’s Salute”

We continue the 2020 Set Tunes Series by Dr. William Donaldson with a composition that has in the past 20 years become a favourite of competing pipers of all levels of ability, “The Marquis of Argyll’s Salute.”

The Set Tunes Series, which began in 2001, comprises more than 170 piobaireachds. Probably the most important scholar on the art, Willie Donaldson is an international treasure of Highland piping.

Just click on the image to go to the Set Tunes section, each painstakingly researched and analyzed by Donaldson, resulting in the largest single collection of published source material in one place.

