August 12, 2022

Xavier Boderiou takes the overall trophy at boiling hot Ballater

Xavier Boderiou sweating it out at the 2022 Ballater Highland Games.

Ballater, Scotland – August 11, 2022 – Xavier Boderiou of Landrevarzec, Brittany, was the overall winner at the Ballater Highland Games in lush Royal Deeside, where a total of nine competed in extraordinarily hot and sunny 29°C weather.

Piobaireachd
1st Brian Lamond, Dunfermline, Scotland
2nd Xavier Boderiou
3rd Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland
4th Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC
5th John MacDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland
6th Adam Taylor, Australia
Judges: Jack Taylor, Duncan Watson

March
1st Xavier Boderiou
2nd Angus MacPhee
3rd Alan Clark, Aberdeen
4th Andrew Donlon
5th Brian Lamond
6th John MacDonald
Judges: Jack Taylor, Duncan Watson

Strathspey & Reel
1st Andrew Donlon
2nd Brian Lamond
3rd Xavier Boderiou
4th Alan Clark
5th John MacDonald
6th Adam Taylor
Judges: Jack Taylor, Duncan Watson

