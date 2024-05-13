Peel Regional Police putting bands through simulated contests May 26th

The ever-creative and charitable Peel Regional Police Pipe Band is at it again, planning to hold a “simulated Highland games” on May 26th, with all three of the organization’s bands playing in a competitive environment as realistic preparation for the upcoming Ontario outdoor season.

Peel’s Grade 2, Grade 3, and Grade 4 competition bands will perform their competition material for piping, drumming, and ensemble judges accredited by the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario. Each band will go through all the tuning, march-ups, and performances they would go through on the day of a real game, the only difference being that there will be no actual competition, dusty, parched grounds or blaring loudspeakers.

The performances will be assessed by judges Eddie Gorman (piping), Doug Stronach (drumming), Peter Aumonier (ensemble from a piping perspective), and Michael Hunter (ensemble from a drumming perspective). The contest circle and starting line will be to exact specifications.

“Having an opportunity to get feedback from some world class judges is something that we value greatly,” said Peel Regional Police Grade 2 band Pipe-Major John Cairns. “This simulated contest gives us a chance to put our people under the same pressures and level of scrutiny that they will face once the season starts. I can’t think of a better way to challenge our players and help them to get ready for what will no doubt be very strong grades.”

The event is open to anyone who would like to attend. Several years ago, the Peel Regional Police Pipe Band had only one band. They set out to build up their organization for the future through a dedicated teaching program, and only a few years later, they boast two more bands, comprising mostly those who have come through the program.

“This is a great opportunity for the public to come out, hear how hard our bands have been working, and to ignite that spark into people who are interested in pipe bands and Highland games, but on a much smaller scale,” a spokesperson for the band added. “For those who are potentially interested in learning how to play, we will have a tent set up outside with all the instruments to try out.”

The simulated Highland games will be held at the Peel Regional Police headquarters at 7150 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario, from 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. They are open to all and free of charge.

The event is not sanctioned by the Ontario association. The Peel organization held a similar event in May 2023.

The Peel organization was a leader in Ontario during the pandemic years, putting on the first and most successful online events available to all worldwide. The band also conducts regular events for charity.