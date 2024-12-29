The 10 most-read Feature and Opinion pipes|drums stories of 2024

We brought pipes|drums readers 415 articles in 2024, a new record for us. We hope you gained something from every one.

Which features and opinion pieces were the most read in the last 12 months?

We checked the analytics, and here are the 10 that attracted the most views from pipes|drums readers.

pipes|drums readers/viewers/listeners can never get enough of the contest videos, and our array of Grade 1 performances attracted the usual loads of eyeballs and lugs.

Ironic, since it was actually Hudson who suggested to us that we bring back this popoluar feature series.

Readers loved to revisit the 1980s vintage of one of history’s most important bands.

Could his incredible preparation be a reason for Callum Beaumont’s remarkable and consistent success on the boards?

Our annual guide to the practices of the top bands at the World’s is always popular.

Dave Bruning of the Wisconsin Highland Games shares his thoughts on creating a competition.

Eilidh MacDonald’s heartfelt and courageous International Women’s Day piece was enlightening and important for the piping and drumming world to read.

Ally Crawley-Duncan of New York is unquestionably the most seen and heard piper in the world. We wanted to hear her thoughts, and so did you.

We asked some of those closest to history’s greatest pipe band leader to share a few memories with the piping and drumming world and you loved it.

Iona Underwood spoke up for her fellow mid-section musicians, and more readers than ever in the last 12 months took it in.

Thank you to every one of the 308,771 “active users” who checked into pipes|drums in 2024. We appreciate your support as you collectively read more than 1,400,000 pages.