Tim Borton joins Rocky cast as lead-drummer

Grade 2 Rocky Mountain of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, has secured – or re-secured – Tim Borton as its permanent lead-drummer, replacing Trevor McKay, who has departed the band on “friendly and amicable terms.”

Borton had agreed to be lead-drummer in 2015 until other commitments forced him to put the role on hold. He has been a member of several Grade 1 bands, including Triumph Street, Alberta Caledonia and the 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel), and has served as lead-drummer of Grade 2 City of Regina.

“We’ve been looking for a suitable replacement to take on the corps since Trevor announced his intentions to leave, and we’re excited to have Tim Borton stepping into the lead-tip role,” said Pipe-Major Sean Somers. “Tim comes with an impressive resume, and a wide breadth of drumming experience, both on and off the pipe band competition field, and I’m really looking forward to this new chapter of the band.”

Borton is a professional percussionist with the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, and has performed with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, the Canadian Opera Company Orchestra, the National Ballet of Canada, the Vancouver Symphony, the Winnipeg Symphony, Symphony Nova Scotia an the Thunder Bay Symphony, and for two seasons was acting Principal Percussionist with the Auckland Philharmonic in New Zealand.

Among McKay’s accomplishments with Rocky Mountain were wins at the 2017 North American Championship, the 2018 American Championship, the BC Pipers Annual Gathering and consecutive Alberta Provincial Championships.

“I want to say a big thanks to Trevor,” Somers added. “Anyone who’s been in a leadership position knows the time, effort and patience required to lead a successful corps. Trevor has done a great job, and I’ll particularly miss working with him.”

Somers added that the band has attracted several new members.

Rocky Mountain just finished a building year, limiting their competitive appearances more to regional events.

Related

Rocky Mountain summits Canmore

September 3, 2019

Rocky Mountain curtails competition plans

April 30, 2019

Rocky Mountain reaches peak of Chicago

June 17, 2018

Alberta season kicks off with Rocky Mountain win at Calgary

May 6, 2018

Rocky Mountain takes Grade 2 at Maxville

August 5, 2017

An amicable drumming change: Rocky Mountain appoints Borton

