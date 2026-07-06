Bonar, Fuller, RMM4 on top at 2026 Penticton Scottish Festival
Penticton, British Columbia – July 4, 2026 – The Penticton Scottish Festival in British Columbia’s scenic Okanagan Valley saw Cameron Bonar of Surrey, British Columbia, win the aggregate in the Open Solo Piping, while Malcolm Fuller gained the equivalent award in the Open Solo Snare Drumming. Band entries were sparse, with Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 winning both Grade 4 events against Kamloops.
The competition benefited from world-renowned pipe band leaders and soloists Callum Beaumont, Stuart Liddell and Steven McWhirter as judges. The three are in British Columbia, serving as instructors at the Simon Fraser University Pipe Band organization’s annual Piping Hot/Summer Drummer summer school.
Bands
Grade 3
Medley
Vale United
Judges: Stuart Liddell, James Beaumont (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)
MSR
Vale United
Judges: Callum Beaumont, James Beaumont (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)
Grade 4
Overall
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 4
2nd Kamloops
Medley
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 4
2nd Kamloops
Judges: Stuart Liddell, James Beaumont (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)
MSR
1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 4
2nd Kamloops
Judges: Callum Beaumont, James Beaumont (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)
Grade 5 (Quick March Set)
Robert Malcolm Memorial 5
Judges: Callum Beaumont, James Beaumont (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)
Solo Piping
Open
Overall
Cameron Bonar
Piobaireachd
1st Ed McIlwaine
2nd Zephan Knichel
3rd Cameron Bonar
Judge: Callum Beaumont
MSR
1st Cameron Bonar
2nd Aiden Fowler
3rd Edward McIlwaine
4th Zephan Knichel
Judge: Stuart Liddell
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Cameron Bonar
2nd Zephan Knichel
3rd Aiden Fowler
Judge: James Beaumont
Grade 1
Overall
Colin Richdale
MSR
1st Colin Richdale
2nd Adi Moss-Sheth
3rd Peyton Stewart
4th Kyle Barrie
5th Jack Martin
Judge: Stuart Liddell
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Colin Richdale
2nd Jack Martin
3rd Adi Moss-Sheth
Judge: James Beaumont
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Grade 2
Overall
Silas Heard
MSR
1st Silas Heard
2nd Hannah Focken
3rd Sean Underwood
Judge: James Beaumont
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Silas Heard
2nd Hannah Focken
3rd Sean Underwood
Judge: Ann Gray
Grade 3
Overall
Andrew Moore
Strathspey & Reel
1st Andrew Moore
2nd Gordon Morrison
3rd Jayden Lushman
4th Maeve Ross
5th Eden Svangtun
6th Sébastien Tremblay
Judge: Ann Gray
Jig
1st Maeve Ross
2nd Anthony Sollazzo
3rd Andrew Moore
4th Brian Kalmakoff
5th Keelan Allen
6th Joseph Gallagher
Judge: Stuart Liddell
Grade 4
Overall
Millie Kingston
Piobaireachd
1st Millie Kingston
2nd Joseph Gallagher
3rd Carl Wilder
4th Sébastien Tremblay
5th Brody Baird
6th Noah Pinchbeck
Judge: Callum Beaumont
2/4 March
1st Brody Baird
2nd Ilan Moss-Sheth
3rd Noah Pinchbeck
4th Millie Kingston
5th Carl Wilder
6th Shelley McGuire
Judge: Ann Gray
Grade 5
Overall
Kieran MacDonald
2/4 March
1st Niko Stevens
2nd Kylie Kozub
3rd Kieran MacDonald
4th Alexander Liddell
5th Eli Dick
6th James Morrison
Judge: Ann Gray
Slow Air
1st Kieran MacDonald
2nd Annie McKinnon
3rd James Morrison
4th John Morrison
5th Tim Dall
6th Kylie Kozub
Judge: Stuart Liddell
Adult
Overall
Barrie McLeod
2/4 March
1st Shalni Prowse
2nd Barrie McLeod
Judge: James Beaumont
Strathspey & Reel
Barrie McLeod
Judge: Callum Beaumont
Beginner
2/4 March
Jensen Lee
Judge: James Beaumont
Slow Air
Jensen Lee
Judge: Stuart Liddell
Solo Drumming
Snare
Overall
Malcolm Fuller
MSR
1st Malcolm Fuller
2nd Tommi McAndrew
Judge: Steven McWhirter
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Tommi McAndrew
2nd Malcolm Fuller
Judge: Reid Maxwell
Grade 1
Overall
Jayce Edetsberger
MSR
1st Jayce Edetsberger
2nd Christian Nickerson
Judge: Reid Maxwell
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jayce Edetsberger
2nd Christian Nickerson
Judge: Steven McWhirter
Grade 2
MSR
Max Fenwick
Judge: Reid Maxwell
Hornpipe & Jig
Max Fenwick
Judge: Steven McWhirter
Grade 3
Overall
Graysen Ronayne
2/4 March
1st Graysen Ronayne
2nd Maiya Frick
3rd Reilly Svangtun
4th Jaik Suh
5th Madeleine Ferrie
Judge: Reid Maxwell
6/8 March
1st Graysen Ronayne
2nd Jaik Suh
3rd Maiya Frick
4th Reilly Svangtun
5th Madeleine Ferrie
Judge: Steven McWhirter
Grade 4
Overall
Lachlan Sutherland
2/4 March
1st Lachlan Sutherland
2nd Nolan Baird
Judge: Reid Maxwell
6/8 March
1st Lachlan Sutherland
2nd Nolan Baird
Judge: Steven McWhirter
Beginner
Overall
Winston Lau
2/4 March
1st Winston Lau
2nd Wayne Lau
Judge: Reid Maxwell
6/8 March
1st Winston Lau
2nd Wayne Lau
Judge: Steven McWhirter
Tenor
MSR
Harry Justice
Judge: Reid Maxwell
Hornpipe & Jig
Harry Justice
Judge: Steven McWhirter
Intermediate
MSR
Rosie Ferrie
Judge: Reid Maxwell
6/8 March
Rosie Ferrie
Judge: Steven McWhirter
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