Bonar, Fuller, RMM4 on top at 2026 Penticton Scottish Festival

Penticton, British Columbia – July 4, 2026 – The Penticton Scottish Festival in British Columbia’s scenic Okanagan Valley saw Cameron Bonar of Surrey, British Columbia, win the aggregate in the Open Solo Piping, while Malcolm Fuller gained the equivalent award in the Open Solo Snare Drumming. Band entries were sparse, with Robert Malcolm Memorial 4 winning both Grade 4 events against Kamloops.

The competition benefited from world-renowned pipe band leaders and soloists Callum Beaumont, Stuart Liddell and Steven McWhirter as judges. The three are in British Columbia, serving as instructors at the Simon Fraser University Pipe Band organization’s annual Piping Hot/Summer Drummer summer school.

Bands

Grade 3

Medley

Vale United

Judges: Stuart Liddell, James Beaumont (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)

MSR

Vale United

Judges: Callum Beaumont, James Beaumont (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)

Grade 4

Overall

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

2nd Kamloops

Medley

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

2nd Kamloops

Judges: Stuart Liddell, James Beaumont (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Callum Beaumont (ensemble)

MSR

1st Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

2nd Kamloops

Judges: Callum Beaumont, James Beaumont (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)

Grade 5 (Quick March Set)

Robert Malcolm Memorial 5

Judges: Callum Beaumont, James Beaumont (piping); Steven McWhirter (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Open

Overall

Cameron Bonar

Piobaireachd

1st Ed McIlwaine

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd Cameron Bonar

Judge: Callum Beaumont

MSR

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Aiden Fowler

3rd Edward McIlwaine

4th Zephan Knichel

Judge: Stuart Liddell

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd Aiden Fowler

Judge: James Beaumont

Grade 1

Overall

Colin Richdale

MSR

1st Colin Richdale

2nd Adi Moss-Sheth

3rd Peyton Stewart

4th Kyle Barrie

5th Jack Martin

Judge: Stuart Liddell

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Colin Richdale

2nd Jack Martin

3rd Adi Moss-Sheth

Judge: James Beaumont

Got competition results? Help keep the piping and drumming world informed. Send us your solo or pipe band results, complete with judges’ names and a photo or two if available. Email your results to

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Grade 2

Overall

Silas Heard

MSR

1st Silas Heard

2nd Hannah Focken

3rd Sean Underwood

Judge: James Beaumont

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Silas Heard

2nd Hannah Focken

3rd Sean Underwood

Judge: Ann Gray

Grade 3

Overall

Andrew Moore

Strathspey & Reel

1st Andrew Moore

2nd Gordon Morrison

3rd Jayden Lushman

4th Maeve Ross

5th Eden Svangtun

6th Sébastien Tremblay

Judge: Ann Gray

Jig

1st Maeve Ross

2nd Anthony Sollazzo

3rd Andrew Moore

4th Brian Kalmakoff

5th Keelan Allen

6th Joseph Gallagher

Judge: Stuart Liddell

Grade 4

Overall

Millie Kingston

Piobaireachd

1st Millie Kingston

2nd Joseph Gallagher

3rd Carl Wilder

4th Sébastien Tremblay

5th Brody Baird

6th Noah Pinchbeck

Judge: Callum Beaumont

2/4 March

1st Brody Baird

2nd Ilan Moss-Sheth

3rd Noah Pinchbeck

4th Millie Kingston

5th Carl Wilder

6th Shelley McGuire

Judge: Ann Gray

Grade 5

Overall

Kieran MacDonald

2/4 March

1st Niko Stevens

2nd Kylie Kozub

3rd Kieran MacDonald

4th Alexander Liddell

5th Eli Dick

6th James Morrison

Judge: Ann Gray

Slow Air

1st Kieran MacDonald

2nd Annie McKinnon

3rd James Morrison

4th John Morrison

5th Tim Dall

6th Kylie Kozub

Judge: Stuart Liddell

Adult

Overall

Barrie McLeod

2/4 March

1st Shalni Prowse

2nd Barrie McLeod

Judge: James Beaumont

Strathspey & Reel

Barrie McLeod

Judge: Callum Beaumont

Beginner

2/4 March

Jensen Lee

Judge: James Beaumont

Slow Air

Jensen Lee

Judge: Stuart Liddell

Solo Drumming

Snare

Overall

Malcolm Fuller

MSR

1st Malcolm Fuller

2nd Tommi McAndrew

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Tommi McAndrew

2nd Malcolm Fuller

Judge: Reid Maxwell

Grade 1

Overall

Jayce Edetsberger

MSR

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Christian Nickerson

Judge: Reid Maxwell

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Christian Nickerson

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Grade 2

MSR

Max Fenwick

Judge: Reid Maxwell

Hornpipe & Jig

Max Fenwick

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Grade 3

Overall

Graysen Ronayne

2/4 March

1st Graysen Ronayne

2nd Maiya Frick

3rd Reilly Svangtun

4th Jaik Suh

5th Madeleine Ferrie

Judge: Reid Maxwell

6/8 March

1st Graysen Ronayne

2nd Jaik Suh

3rd Maiya Frick

4th Reilly Svangtun

5th Madeleine Ferrie

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Grade 4

Overall

Lachlan Sutherland

2/4 March

1st Lachlan Sutherland

2nd Nolan Baird

Judge: Reid Maxwell

6/8 March

1st Lachlan Sutherland

2nd Nolan Baird

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Beginner

Overall

Winston Lau

2/4 March

1st Winston Lau

2nd Wayne Lau

Judge: Reid Maxwell

6/8 March

1st Winston Lau

2nd Wayne Lau

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Tenor

MSR

Harry Justice

Judge: Reid Maxwell

Hornpipe & Jig

Harry Justice

Judge: Steven McWhirter

Intermediate

MSR

Rosie Ferrie

Judge: Reid Maxwell

6/8 March

Rosie Ferrie

Judge: Steven McWhirter