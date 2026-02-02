News
February 02, 2026

Contestants confirmed for March 7th Uist & Barra in Glasgow

Eleven elite players are confirmed to compete in the 79th Uist & Barra Solo Piping Competition, scheduled for March 7th at the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street location:

  • Callum Beaumont, Guardbridge, Scotland
  • Calum Brown, Aberdeen
  • Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland
  • Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
  • Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland
  • Finlay Johnston, Glasgow
  • Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland
  • Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
  • Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland
  • Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland
  • Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

Tickets are £15 for adults and £10 for those 16 and younger.

The competition is the traditional launch of the Scottish solo piping competition year. Winners of the event, which is organized by the Glasgow Uist & Barra Association, are a who’s-who of the greatest pipers in modern history.

The event has been coordinated for the last decade by Highland Society of London Gold Medallist John-Angus Smith, who passed the role on to Association Secretary Alasdair MacPhee.

The winner of the 2025 Uist & Barra was Stuart Liddell.

Judging both the Piobaireachd and light music events are Willie Morrison, Jack Taylor and Robert Wallace.

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
January 30, 2026
Masters Drumming moves to NPC Otago Street
Features
January 29, 2026
The Drum Corps Conundrum: Four drumming greats discuss the ongoing battle to recruit snare drummers and L-Ds – Part 1
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?