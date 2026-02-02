Contestants confirmed for March 7th Uist & Barra in Glasgow
Eleven elite players are confirmed to compete in the 79th Uist & Barra Solo Piping Competition, scheduled for March 7th at the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street location:
- Callum Beaumont, Guardbridge, Scotland
- Calum Brown, Aberdeen
- Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland
- Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
- Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland
- Finlay Johnston, Glasgow
- Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland
- Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
- Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland
- Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland
- Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh
Tickets are £15 for adults and £10 for those 16 and younger.
The competition is the traditional launch of the Scottish solo piping competition year. Winners of the event, which is organized by the Glasgow Uist & Barra Association, are a who’s-who of the greatest pipers in modern history.
The event has been coordinated for the last decade by Highland Society of London Gold Medallist John-Angus Smith, who passed the role on to Association Secretary Alasdair MacPhee.
The winner of the 2025 Uist & Barra was Stuart Liddell.
Judging both the Piobaireachd and light music events are Willie Morrison, Jack Taylor and Robert Wallace.
