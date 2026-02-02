Contestants confirmed for March 7th Uist & Barra in Glasgow

Eleven elite players are confirmed to compete in the 79th Uist & Barra Solo Piping Competition, scheduled for March 7th at the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street location:

Callum Beaumont, Guardbridge, Scotland

Calum Brown, Aberdeen

Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland

Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland

Finlay Johnston, Glasgow

Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland

Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland

Sarah Muir, East Kilbride, Scotland

Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh

Tickets are £15 for adults and £10 for those 16 and younger.

The competition is the traditional launch of the Scottish solo piping competition year. Winners of the event, which is organized by the Glasgow Uist & Barra Association, are a who’s-who of the greatest pipers in modern history.

The event has been coordinated for the last decade by Highland Society of London Gold Medallist John-Angus Smith, who passed the role on to Association Secretary Alasdair MacPhee.

The winner of the 2025 Uist & Barra was Stuart Liddell.

Judging both the Piobaireachd and light music events are Willie Morrison, Jack Taylor and Robert Wallace.