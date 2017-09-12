Glenfiddich deets confirmed

Published: September 26, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

Organizers of the 2017 Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships have confirmed contestants, judges and host for the October 28th event at Blair Castle in Blair Atholl, Scotland.

All first-choice invited pipers have accepted, and the judges for the day will be Iain MacFadyen, Ronnie McShannon and Jack Taylor for the Piobaireachd, and Ian Duncan, Willie Morrison and Bob Worrall for the double March, Strathspey & Reel.

Piping and drumming raconteur and former contestant at the Glenfiddich, John Wilson, will return as the host for the day, regaling the in-person and online audience with his customary plethora of information and witty repartee.

To recap, competitors (and their qualifying criteria) are:

Lee, MacColl, MacLeod and Speirs have each won the event at least once. (Check our Big Prizes database for details.)

While the event will have a refreshed look with first- or second-time participants like Brown, Drummond, Henderson and Sutherland, the 2017 contest will see attendance streaks of eight-time winner Willie McCallum of Bearsden, Scotland, (29 years) and two-time winner Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland, (10 years) broken.

+ Changes coming to 2017 Glenfiddich

It will be the forty-fourth anniversary of the Glenfiddich Championships, and the event will be streamed live via the National Piping Centre’s website.

 

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
MOST RECENT POST
  • River crossing
    Tue, 12 Sep 2017
    Mine would be 40 years ago, my first solo piping competition. It was 1977, about 18 months since I’d laid hands on a practice chanter. I’d been “on the pipes” – a set of imitation-ivory-mounted Hardies – for maybe six … Continue r …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS October 6, 2017Ian K. MacDonald and Andrew Lee in Concert in Scotia, New YorkFirst Reformed Church of Scotia

October 7, 2017The 35th Nicol-Brown Amateur Invitational Solo Piping ContestFirst Reformed Church of Scotia in Scotia, New York

October 7, 2017Captain John Maclellan MBE Piping ChampionshipArmy School of Piping and Highland Drumming, Edinburgh

October 8, 2017Master Class with Ian K. MacDonald and Ben McClamrock in Albany, New YorkCeltic Hall, Albany, New York

October 8, 2017Bloomington Pipers’ Society October GatheringSt Thomas Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IN

TIP OF THE DAY
Pipers: Every piper should try to develop a solid foundation in music theory and reading musical rhythms. As music is like a language, unless you take the time to learn and understand that language, you will simply be mimicking what you see and hear – which significantly limits (and hampers) the learning process.
John Cairns, double Gold Medallist
FROM THE ARCHIVES
Consummately professional