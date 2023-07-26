No sweat for Portland Metro and Alastair Lee at sweltering Portland Games

Portland – July 15, 2023 – The parched grounds of Mount Hood Community College in the hipster capital of the world were the site of the annual Portland Highland Games, where Portland Metro won both of the Grade 2 band events and Alastair Lee of Surrey, British Columbia, was victorious in all of the Open solo piping competitions. Lee received the inaugural Colin MacKenzie Memorial Award for Open Piobaireachd, which was presented by MacKenzie’s daughters, Shona and Holly. Temperatures exceeded 90°F.

Bands

Grade 2

Medley

1st Portland Metro (1,2,1,1)

2nd Cascadia (2,1,2,2)

Judges: James Beaumont, René Cusson (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); Angus MacPherson (ensemble)

MSR

1st Portland Metro (1,1,2,1)

2nd Cascadia (2,2,1,2)

Judges: Angus MacPherson, René Cusson (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)

Grade 3

Medley

1st Keith Highlanders 3

Judges: James Beaumont, René Cusson (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); Angus MacPherson (ensemble)

MSR

1st Keith Highlanders 3

Judges: Angus MacPherson, René Cusson (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Northwest Junior

Judges: James Beaumont, René Cusson (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); Angus MacPherson (ensemble)

MSR

1st Northwest Junior

Judges: Angus MacPherson, René Cusson (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)

Grade 5

Quick Marches Set

1st Portland Metro Youth Gr 5

Judges: Angus MacPherson, René Cusson (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Alastair Lee, “Lament for the Only Son”

2nd Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia, “Nameless – hihorodo tra cherede che”

3rd Matt Turnbull, Seattle, “The MacGregors’ Salute”

Judge: James Beaumont

MSR

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Zephan Knichel

Judge: Angus MacPherson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Zephan Knichel

Judge: René Cusson

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Aaron Malcomb

2nd Drew Burky

Judge: James Beaumont

MSR

1st Gavin Guidotti

2nd Aaron Malcomb

3rd Drew Burky

Judge: Angus MacPherson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Gavin Guidotti

2nd Drew Burky

3rd Aaron Malcomb

Judge: Keith Paton

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Jon Scott

Judge: René Cusson

MSR

1st Jon Scott

Judge: Ian Coletti

Jig

1st Jon Scott

Judge: Keith Paton

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Laurie Gardner

2nd Tyler Coleman

Judge: René Cusson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Laurie Gardner

2nd Eric Spears

Judge: Keith Paton

Jig

1st Tyler Coleman

2nd Eric Spears

Judge: Ian Coletti

Grade 4

2/4th March

1st Truin Tomasetti

2nd Jayne Ferlitsch

3rd Duncan MacLeod

4th Flint Yoder

5th Daniel Dorsett

Judge: Keith Paton

Piobaireachd

1st Truin Tomasetti

2nd John Courtney

3rd Jayne Ferlitsch

4th Flint Yoder

5th Daniel Dorsett

Judge: René Cusson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jayne Ferlitsch

2nd Truin Tomasetti

3rd Duncan MacLeod

4th John Courtney

5th Flint Yoder

6th Daniel Dorsett

Judge: Ian Coletti

Grade 5

2/4th March

1st Logan Gillespie

2nd Gavin Syme

3rd Sean Underwood

Judge: Ian Coletti

Slow Air

1st Logan Gillespie

2nd Gavin Syme

3rd Charlotte Burslem

4th Sean Underwood

Judge: Keith Paton

Adult

6/8 March

1st Doug Gardner

2nd Erin Anderson

Judge: Ian Coletti

Slow Air

1st Doug Gardner

2nd Erin Anderson

Judge: Angus MacPherson

Solo Drumming

Snare

Grade 1

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Christian Nickerson

Judge: Duncan Millar

Grade 3

2/4th March

1st Josh Lewis

Judge: Duncan Millar

6/8 March

1st Josh Lewis

Judge: Duncan Millar

Grade 4

2/4th March

1st Caleb Guidotti

2nd Max Fenwick

Judge: Duncan Millar

6/8 March

1st Caleb Guidotti

Judge: Duncan Millar

Tenor

Intermediate

6/8 March

1st Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Duncan Millar

MSR

1st Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Duncan Millar

Bass

Grade 1

MSR

1st Lindsay MacGregor

2nd Christian Vegors

3rd Colleen Mahan

Judge: Duncan Millar

