No sweat for Portland Metro and Alastair Lee at sweltering Portland Games
Portland – July 15, 2023 – The parched grounds of Mount Hood Community College in the hipster capital of the world were the site of the annual Portland Highland Games, where Portland Metro won both of the Grade 2 band events and Alastair Lee of Surrey, British Columbia, was victorious in all of the Open solo piping competitions. Lee received the inaugural Colin MacKenzie Memorial Award for Open Piobaireachd, which was presented by MacKenzie’s daughters, Shona and Holly. Temperatures exceeded 90°F.
Bands
Grade 2
Medley
1st Portland Metro (1,2,1,1)
2nd Cascadia (2,1,2,2)
Judges: James Beaumont, René Cusson (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); Angus MacPherson (ensemble)
MSR
1st Portland Metro (1,1,2,1)
2nd Cascadia (2,2,1,2)
Judges: Angus MacPherson, René Cusson (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)
Grade 3
Medley
1st Keith Highlanders 3
Judges: James Beaumont, René Cusson (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); Angus MacPherson (ensemble)
MSR
1st Keith Highlanders 3
Judges: Angus MacPherson, René Cusson (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)
Grade 4
Medley
1st Northwest Junior
Judges: James Beaumont, René Cusson (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); Angus MacPherson (ensemble)
MSR
1st Northwest Junior
Judges: Angus MacPherson, René Cusson (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)
Grade 5
Quick Marches Set
1st Portland Metro Youth Gr 5
Judges: Angus MacPherson, René Cusson (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); James Beaumont (ensemble)
Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Alastair Lee, “Lament for the Only Son”
2nd Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia, “Nameless – hihorodo tra cherede che”
3rd Matt Turnbull, Seattle, “The MacGregors’ Salute”
Judge: James Beaumont
MSR
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Zephan Knichel
Judge: Angus MacPherson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Zephan Knichel
Judge: René Cusson
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Aaron Malcomb
2nd Drew Burky
Judge: James Beaumont
MSR
1st Gavin Guidotti
2nd Aaron Malcomb
3rd Drew Burky
Judge: Angus MacPherson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Gavin Guidotti
2nd Drew Burky
3rd Aaron Malcomb
Judge: Keith Paton
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Jon Scott
Judge: René Cusson
MSR
1st Jon Scott
Judge: Ian Coletti
Jig
1st Jon Scott
Judge: Keith Paton
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Laurie Gardner
2nd Tyler Coleman
Judge: René Cusson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Laurie Gardner
2nd Eric Spears
Judge: Keith Paton
Jig
1st Tyler Coleman
2nd Eric Spears
Judge: Ian Coletti
Grade 4
2/4th March
1st Truin Tomasetti
2nd Jayne Ferlitsch
3rd Duncan MacLeod
4th Flint Yoder
5th Daniel Dorsett
Judge: Keith Paton
Piobaireachd
1st Truin Tomasetti
2nd John Courtney
3rd Jayne Ferlitsch
4th Flint Yoder
5th Daniel Dorsett
Judge: René Cusson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Jayne Ferlitsch
2nd Truin Tomasetti
3rd Duncan MacLeod
4th John Courtney
5th Flint Yoder
6th Daniel Dorsett
Judge: Ian Coletti
Grade 5
2/4th March
1st Logan Gillespie
2nd Gavin Syme
3rd Sean Underwood
Judge: Ian Coletti
Slow Air
1st Logan Gillespie
2nd Gavin Syme
3rd Charlotte Burslem
4th Sean Underwood
Judge: Keith Paton
Adult
6/8 March
1st Doug Gardner
2nd Erin Anderson
Judge: Ian Coletti
Slow Air
1st Doug Gardner
2nd Erin Anderson
Judge: Angus MacPherson
Solo Drumming
Snare
Grade 1
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Christian Nickerson
Judge: Duncan Millar
Grade 3
2/4th March
1st Josh Lewis
Judge: Duncan Millar
6/8 March
1st Josh Lewis
Judge: Duncan Millar
Grade 4
2/4th March
1st Caleb Guidotti
2nd Max Fenwick
Judge: Duncan Millar
6/8 March
1st Caleb Guidotti
Judge: Duncan Millar
Tenor
Intermediate
6/8 March
1st Lindsay MacGregor
Judge: Duncan Millar
MSR
1st Lindsay MacGregor
Judge: Duncan Millar
Bass
Grade 1
MSR
1st Lindsay MacGregor
2nd Christian Vegors
3rd Colleen Mahan
Judge: Duncan Millar
