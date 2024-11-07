The Castle Recordings – Installment #10

We continue with the ninth installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

“The Battle of Aldearn” #1

“The Blue Ribbon”

“The Company’s Lament”

“The Earl of Ross’s March”

“The End of the Little Bridge”

“MacNeill of Barra’s March”

“My King Has Landed in Moidart”

“Nameless – Hio tro o to”

“The Park Piobaireachd” #2

“Salute to Donald”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part: