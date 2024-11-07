The Castle Recordings – Installment #10
We continue with the ninth installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.
- “The Battle of Aldearn” #1
- “The Blue Ribbon”
- “The Company’s Lament”
- “The Earl of Ross’s March”
- “The End of the Little Bridge”
- “MacNeill of Barra’s March”
- “My King Has Landed in Moidart”
- “Nameless – Hio tro o to”
- “The Park Piobaireachd” #2
- “Salute to Donald”
Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.
Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:
Stay tuned for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series, only on pipes|drums.
