Features
November 07, 2024

The Castle Recordings – Installment #10

We continue with the ninth installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

  • “The Battle of Aldearn” #1
  • “The Blue Ribbon”
  • “The Company’s Lament”
  • “The Earl of Ross’s March”
  • “The End of the Little Bridge”
  • “MacNeill of Barra’s March”
  • “My King Has Landed in Moidart”
  • “Nameless – Hio tro o to”
  • “The Park Piobaireachd” #2
  • “Salute to Donald”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series, only on pipes|drums.

