The Castle Recordings – Installment #11

We continue with the eleventh installment of “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

“The Battle of Baladruishaig”

“The Battle of Strome”

“Clan MacRae’s Salute”

“Cluny MacPherson’s Salute”

“The End of the Great Bridge”

“The MacLeods’ Short Tune”

“Melbank’s Salute”

“Mrs. Smith’s Salute”

“Nameless – hiharin odin, hiharin dro”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part: