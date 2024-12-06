Features
December 06, 2024

The Castle Recordings – Installment #11

We continue with the eleventh installment of “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

  • “The Battle of Baladruishaig”
  • “The Battle of Strome”
  • “Clan MacRae’s Salute”
  • “Cluny MacPherson’s Salute”
  • “The End of the Great Bridge”
  • “The MacLeods’ Short Tune”
  • “Melbank’s Salute”
  • “Mrs. Smith’s Salute”
  • “Nameless – hiharin odin, hiharin dro”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series, only on pipes|drums.

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
December 02, 2024
With launch Founder’s Edition Chanter, Lincoln Hilton shifts full-time focus to piping innovation and private tuition
News
December 01, 2024
Beaumont, City of Discovery pipers royally good at third in Mac-Cal Recital Series (video)
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?