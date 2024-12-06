The Castle Recordings – Installment #11
We continue with the eleventh installment of “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.
- “The Battle of Baladruishaig”
- “The Battle of Strome”
- “Clan MacRae’s Salute”
- “Cluny MacPherson’s Salute”
- “The End of the Great Bridge”
- “The MacLeods’ Short Tune”
- “Melbank’s Salute”
- “Mrs. Smith’s Salute”
- “Nameless – hiharin odin, hiharin dro”
Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:
