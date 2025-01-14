The Castle Recordings – Installment #12
We continue with the eleventh installment of “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.
- “Beloved Scotland”
- “The Bicker”
- “The Gathering of Clan Chattan”
- “MacNeill is Lord There”
- “My Dearest On Earth, Give Me Your Kiss”
- “The Munros’ Salute”
- “Nameless – Dro o Dro”
- “The Pride of Barra”
- “The Rout of Glenfruin”
Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.
Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:
Stay tuned for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series, only on pipes|drums.
