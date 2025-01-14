The Castle Recordings – Installment #12

We continue with the eleventh installment of “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

“Beloved Scotland”

“The Bicker”

“The Gathering of Clan Chattan”

“MacNeill is Lord There”

“My Dearest On Earth, Give Me Your Kiss”

“The Munros’ Salute”

“Nameless – Dro o Dro”

“The Pride of Barra”

“The Rout of Glenfruin”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series, only on pipes|drums.