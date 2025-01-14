Features
January 14, 2025

The Castle Recordings – Installment #12

We continue with the eleventh installment of “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

  • “Beloved Scotland”
  • “The Bicker”
  • “The Gathering of Clan Chattan”
  • “MacNeill is Lord There”
  • “My Dearest On Earth, Give Me Your Kiss”
  • “The Munros’ Salute”
  • “Nameless – Dro o Dro”
  • “The Pride of Barra”
  • “The Rout of Glenfruin”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series, only on pipes|drums.

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Subscribers
January 09, 2025
Jennifer Hutcheon: the pipes|drums Interview – Part 3
Editorial
January 08, 2025
Opinion: A New Year’s resolution . . . So little time! So much to know!
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?