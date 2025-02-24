The Castle Recordings – Installment #14
We continue with the fourteenth installment of “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.
- “Lament for Captain MacDougall”
- “Lament for Pipe-Major Hugh Fraser”
- “Lament for the Duke of Hamilton”
- “MacKenzie of Gairloch’s Salute”
- “Prince Charles’ Lament”
- “Salute to the MacCrimmon Cairn at Borreraig”
- “You’re Welcome, Ewen Lochiel”
Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.
Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:
Stay tuned for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series, only on pipes|drums.
