Features
February 24, 2025

The Castle Recordings – Installment #14

We continue with the fourteenth installment of “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

  • “Lament for Captain MacDougall”
  • “Lament for Pipe-Major Hugh Fraser”
  • “Lament for the Duke of Hamilton”
  • “MacKenzie of Gairloch’s Salute”
  • “Prince Charles’ Lament”
  • “Salute to the MacCrimmon Cairn at Borreraig”
  • “You’re Welcome, Ewen Lochiel”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series, only on pipes|drums.

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
February 20, 2025
Captain John Medal back August 30th
Results
February 19, 2025
Mike Huddle wins 2025 Skye Richendrfer Challenge Cup for piobaireachd
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?