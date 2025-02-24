The Castle Recordings – Installment #14

We continue with the fourteenth installment of “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

“Lament for Captain MacDougall”

“Lament for Pipe-Major Hugh Fraser”

“Lament for the Duke of Hamilton”

“MacKenzie of Gairloch’s Salute”

“Prince Charles’ Lament”

“Salute to the MacCrimmon Cairn at Borreraig”

“You’re Welcome, Ewen Lochiel”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series, only on pipes|drums.