The Castle Recordings – Installment #15

We continue with the fifteenth installment of “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

“I’m Proud to Play a Pipe”

“King James VI’s Salute”

“Lady Margaret MacDonald’s Salute”

“Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”

“The MacDonalds’ Salute” (“Fannet”)

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series, only on pipes|drums.