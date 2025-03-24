The Castle Recordings – Installment #15
We continue with the fifteenth installment of “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.
- “I’m Proud to Play a Pipe”
- “King James VI’s Salute”
- “Lady Margaret MacDonald’s Salute”
- “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”
- “The MacDonalds’ Salute” (“Fannet”)
Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:
