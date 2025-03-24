Features
March 24, 2025

The Castle Recordings – Installment #15

We continue with the fifteenth installment of “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

  • “I’m Proud to Play a Pipe”
  • “King James VI’s Salute”
  • “Lady Margaret MacDonald’s Salute”
  • “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay”
  • “The MacDonalds’ Salute” (“Fannet”)

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series, only on pipes|drums.

 

