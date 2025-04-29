Features
April 29, 2025

The Castle Recordings – Installment #16

We continue with the sixteenth installment of “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

  • “Lament for Donald Ban MacCrimmon”
  • “Lament for MacDonald’s Tutor”
  • “Nameless – Hihorodo Ha Hiento Tra”
  • “Lament for Red Hector of the Battles”
  • “The Park Piobaireachd #1”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series, only on pipes|drums.

 

