June 04, 2025

The Castle Recordings – Installment #17

We continue with the seventeenth installment of “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

  • “Clan MacNab’s Salute”
  • “Duncan MacRae of Kintail’s Lament”
  • “Duntroon’s Salute”
  • “The Laird of Contullich’s Lament”
  • “Lachlan MacNeill Campbell of Kintarbert’s Fancy”
  • “The MacFarlanes’ Gathering”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series, only on pipes|drums.

 

