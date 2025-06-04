The Castle Recordings – Installment #17
We continue with the seventeenth installment of “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.
- “Clan MacNab’s Salute”
- “Duncan MacRae of Kintail’s Lament”
- “Duntroon’s Salute”
- “The Laird of Contullich’s Lament”
- “Lachlan MacNeill Campbell of Kintarbert’s Fancy”
- “The MacFarlanes’ Gathering”
Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.
Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:
Stay tuned for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series, only on pipes|drums.
