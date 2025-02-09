News
February 09, 2025

The Castle Recordings – Installment #13

We continue with the thirteenth installment of “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

  • “Lament for Alasdair Dearg MacDonnell of Glengarry”
  • “Lament for Finlay”
  • “Hector MacLean’s Warning”
  • “I Got a Kiss of the King’s Hand”
  • “Lady Doyle’s Salute”
  • “The Parading of the MacDonalds”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series, only on pipes|drums.

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
February 03, 2025
Win tickets to Invictus Games opening ceremony Feb. 8th in Vancouver!
News
February 01, 2025
Pipes owned by Robert Reid up for auction
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?