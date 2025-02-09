The Castle Recordings – Installment #13

We continue with the thirteenth installment of “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

“Lament for Alasdair Dearg MacDonnell of Glengarry”

“Lament for Finlay”

“Hector MacLean’s Warning”

“I Got a Kiss of the King’s Hand”

“Lady Doyle’s Salute”

“The Parading of the MacDonalds”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series, only on pipes|drums.