October 18, 2024

The Castle Recordings – Installment #9

We continue with the ninth installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

  • “The Battle of Bealach nam Brog”
  • “The Big Spree”
  • “The Black Wedder’s White Tail”
  • “Clan Ranald’s Salute”
  • “Fair Honey”
  • “Farewell to the Laird of Islay”
  • “The MacKays’ Short Tune”
  • “MacIintosh’s Lament”
  • “Sir Ewen Cameron of Lochiel’s Salute”
  • “The Vale of Keppoch is Desolate”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series, only on pipes|drums

 

