The Castle Recordings – Installment #9

We continue with the ninth installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

“The Battle of Bealach nam Brog”

“The Big Spree”

“The Black Wedder’s White Tail”

“Clan Ranald’s Salute”

“Fair Honey”

“Farewell to the Laird of Islay”

“The MacKays’ Short Tune”

“MacIintosh’s Lament”

“Sir Ewen Cameron of Lochiel’s Salute”

“The Vale of Keppoch is Desolate”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series, only on pipes|drums