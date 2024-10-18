The Castle Recordings – Installment #9
We continue with the ninth installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.
- “The Battle of Bealach nam Brog”
- “The Big Spree”
- “The Black Wedder’s White Tail”
- “Clan Ranald’s Salute”
- “Fair Honey”
- “Farewell to the Laird of Islay”
- “The MacKays’ Short Tune”
- “MacIintosh’s Lament”
- “Sir Ewen Cameron of Lochiel’s Salute”
- “The Vale of Keppoch is Desolate”
Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.
Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:
Stay tuned for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series, only on pipes|drums
